The 9 circuit U.S. Court of Appeals rejected a challenge to California’s Proposition 12. Prop 12 prohibits the sale of veal, pork, and eggs from animals that are not raised according to California standards, regardless of where the products originate from. The law was approved in 2018 and was more recently challenged by groups including Farm Bureau and the National Pork Producers Council.

Supporters of Prop 12 are calling this recent court ruling a win. In a statement, Rebecca Cary, who is a senior staff attorney at the Humane Society of the United States said, “We’re pleased that the judicial system has again affirmed that each state has the right to ban the sale of products within its borders produced through cruel factory farming methods.”

Listen to the full report below.

Prop 12 Challenge Meets Defeat in Appeal Court

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.