Bee collects pollen on a white cherry flower

DepositPhotos image

Project Apis m., a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting honeybee research, showcased its Seeds for Bees program at the recent Almond Conference. Brett LeDuc, Climate Smart Habitat Manager, highlighted the program’s mission to enhance pollinator habitats and soil health in agricultural systems.

“We give away free cover crops to growers,” LeDuc said. These cover crops benefit pollinators and improve soil health. The program primarily targets almond growers but is open to all farmers in California with at least four acres available for planting.

Seeds for Bees offers tailored cover crop mixes to suit individual growers’ needs, focusing on drought resilience and maximizing bloom time for pollinators. The application process is streamlined and user-friendly. Growers can apply online, where consultations help select the most appropriate seed mix for their goals.

LeDuc emphasized that the program is easy to join, requiring minimal paperwork. “We’re not a federally funded program, so the application takes five to ten minutes tops,” he noted.

Growers interested in improving pollinator forage while enhancing orchard sustainability can learn more at Project Apis m’s website or through their social media platforms.

This initiative demonstrates a commitment to agricultural sustainability and pollinator health, addressing critical environmental challenges in California’s farming communities.

Project Apis m Promotes Cover Crops for Pollinator Health

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.