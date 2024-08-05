Profit Downturn for Global Ag Traders

Lower profits for global ag traders. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Wheat seed crop grain price goes up rising increase in global commodity market trade export.

Image by bakhtiarzein/DepositPhotos image

Global bumper harvests, a downturn in crop markets, and slowing demand for farm equipment are shrinking profits and lowering the future outlooks for some of the world’s biggest companies.

Farm Policy News says St. Louis-based Bunge posted earnings of $1.73 a share in the second quarter, the lowest since the start of COVID-19 in 2020. The results also missed analyst expectations by as much as ten percent.

Also, global grain merchants ADM Company shares dropped two percent after the company missed Wall Street expectations for second-quarter profits, which were hit by lower soy crush margins and fading demand for U.S. crops. The company’s Ag Services and Oilseeds branch suffered a 56 percent year-on-year plunge in quarterly operating profits because of multiple challenges.

On the equipment side, farm and construction maker CNH Industrial lowered its full-year profit forecast for the second time as slowing tractor and combine demand mutes recovery hopes.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.