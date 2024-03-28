‘Product of USA’ Rules Draws Ire from Other Countries

Canada and Mexico have both raised concerns about the finalized “Product of USA” labeling rule from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Mexico’s Ministry of Economy is rejecting the rule for meat, poultry, and eggs, arguing it discriminates against Mexican producers and could disrupt binational production chains. The rule stipulates that these products must be exclusively raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States to bear the label.

The ministry contends that this measure may lead to food chain disruptions and increased costs for both Mexican producers and U.S. consumers. Additionally, the ministry criticizes the Product of USA rule for its inconsistency with U.S. obligations to the World Trade Organization and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Canadian officials share similar concerns, expressing disappointment and vowing to raise the issue during trilateral meetings with the U.S. and Mexico. Despite opposition, the USDA maintains that the rule, which is voluntary, protects consumers from misleading claims.

