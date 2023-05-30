Producers Still Have an Opportunity to Apply for USDA Revenue Loss Programs

An extension has been announced for the application window for revenue loss programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Producers will now have until July 14 to apply for the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) Phase Two and Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program (PARP). Originally, the deadline for applications had been June 2. Application assistance is also being afforded to producers in light of support from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Nine organizations are partnering with FSA to provide application assistance for ERP Phase Two. Free assistance is being made available through organizations such as the Rural Coalition, Farmers Legal Action Group, and the Rural Advancement Foundation International. “Farm Service Agency recognizes that there is a learning curve for producers applying for our new revenue-based programs and we want to make sure producers have the time they need to apply for assistance,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.

Eligibility for ERP Phase Two includes producers that experienced a decrease in allowable grow revenue in 2020 or 2021 from losses related to natural disaster impacts on eligible crops. The partner organizations will help with the ERP Phase Two application, along with follow-up activities for future insurance coverage. “Partnering with these organizations through cooperative agreements provides additional educational and technical assistance to producers who may need help with the Emergency Relief Program Phase Two application process,” said Ducheneaux.

PARP eligibility requires producers to have experienced at least a 15 percent decrease in allowable gross revenue for the 2020 calendar compared to a baseline year. A webinar will be held on June 8, highlighting the PARP application process. USDA and members of the National Farm Income Tax Extension Committee will be providing guidance on the PARP application form. Producers are being encouraged to contact their local FSA office to make an appointment for applying for each of the revenue loss programs.

