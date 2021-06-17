Producers Have Until July 23 to Apply for CRP General

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has set the deadline for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General signup 56. Producers and landowners will have until Friday, July 23 to apply for the CRP General. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will also be accepting applications for CRP Grasslands through August 20. The signup options for both programs have been updated this year. Improved incentives for producers are being made available to increase conservation benefits, including those related to climate change.

“We are excited to roll out our new and improved CRP General and Grasslands signups,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a news release. “Bottom line, CRP now makes more financial sense for producers while also providing a bigger return on investment in terms of natural resource benefits. The General and Grasslands signups are part of a broader suite of tools available through CRP to integrate key conservation practices on our nation’s working lands.”

CRP supports producers and landowners in establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species. Approved grasses and trees help to improve water quality, control soil erosion, and bolster wildlife habitats. Climate-Smart Practice Incentives have been added by FSA for practices to sequester carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A one-time “inflationary” adjustment for payment rates is being added by FSA. More flexibility for adjusting soil rental rates will also be available.

The initial General Signup period began back in January. The deadline was extended to allow producers and landowners to consider the updates to the program. To enroll during the CRP General signup period, producers must contact their local USDA Service Center by the deadline.

FSA has also made improvements to CRP Grasslands, establishing a minimum rental rate of $15 per acre. The program assists producers in protecting grasslands such as rangeland and pastureland, while also maintaining the areas as grazing lands. FSA has also established new National Grassland Priority Zones.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West