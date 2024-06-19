Producers Encouraged to Submit Crop Acreage Reports Before Deadline

Farmers are being reminded to report their crop acreage to their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office after planting is complete, with most reports due by July 15. Deadlines can vary by crop and location. Accurate and timely reporting is crucial for accessing benefits like safety nets, disaster assistance, and crop insurance. To file, farmers must provide details about their crops, such as type, use, acreage, and planting dates.

Special rules apply if planting is delayed or if additional land is acquired. For crops covered under the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, reports are due earlier, especially before harvesting or grazing begins.

If planting is prevented by a natural disaster like drought, farmers must report this on form CCC-576 within 15 days after the final planting date. For drought-related prevented planting, the area must have insufficient moisture and meet specific drought intensity levels. Farmers with perennial forage crop acreage can opt for continuous certification, meaning they report once and don’t need to report again unless there are changes.

Farmers can access their FSA records and maps online via the farmers.gov portal, which requires a specific level of authentication. This portal allows for efficient management and reporting of farm data. For more details, producers are encouraged to call their FSA county office.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West