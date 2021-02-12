Producers Encouraged to Apply for Risk and Price Loss Coverage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds producers that the deadline to enroll in risk and price loss coverage programs is approaching. Farm Service Agency (FSA) is encouraging farmers to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs before the upcoming deadline. Producers interested in ARC and PLC programs have until Monday, March 15 to enroll for 2021. While more than one million contracts have been completed thus far, that number represents less than 60 percent of the more than 1.7 million contracts expected by FSA.

“FSA offices have multiple programs competing for the time and attention of our staff. Because of the importance and complexities of the ARC and PLC programs, and to ensure we meet your program delivery expectations, please do not wait to start the enrollment process,” FSA Acting Administrator Steve Peterson said in a press release. “I cannot emphasize enough the need to begin the program election and enrollment process now. This process can be completed when applying for other FSA programs as well.”

The ARC and PLC programs serve as an important safety net for many American farmers, providing income support when there are substantial drops in crop prices or revenues. Producers can make optional election changes for 2021, but a signed contract is required for enrollment. Farmers make enrollment and election decisions on an annual basis. Some of the commodities that are covered under ARC and PLC include grain sorghum, long grain rice, medium- and short-grain rice, seed cotton, and wheat.

ARC and PLC contracts can be emailed, faxed, or physically signed and mailed back to FSA before the March 15 deadline. FSA offices remain open, but farmers are encouraged to make arrangements with their local office for any physical drop off of information. FSA reminds producers that enrollment in Agriculture Risk or Price Loss Coverage can affect eligibility for certain crop insurance products.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West