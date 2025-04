Agricultural producers have until April 15, 2025, to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2025 crop year. These USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs provide crucial income support to eligible farmers facing significant drops in crop prices or revenue.

“ARC and PLC offer excellent risk protection against market declines at no cost to producers,” said Brenda Archuleta, deputy state executive director.

Producers Have Until April 15 to Enroll in USDA’s Commodity Safety Net Programs