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Several leading produce companies have joined together to advocate for the preservation of tariff-free agricultural trade across North America. A recent report highlighted the formation of the Produce Coalition for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a new industry group focused on protecting market access and maintaining stable produce supplies for consumers.

Founding members of the coalition include major produce companies such as Driscoll’s, Mission Produce, NatureSweet, and Taylor Farms. In its first public statement, the organization outlined its commitment to preserving the benefits of the USMCA and supporting the integrated produce supply chain that connects growers, distributors, retailers and consumers throughout North America.

The coalition says its primary objective is to ensure consumers continue to have reliable, year-round access to affordable fruits and vegetables while maintaining the trade framework that allows fresh produce to move efficiently across borders.

Produce Coalition for the USMCA Advocates for Free Trade

According to the group’s initial statement, tariff-free agricultural trade under the USMCA is essential to the continued success of the North American produce industry.

The coalition argues that the agreement supports a highly integrated supply chain that enables fresh fruits and vegetables to move quickly between the United States, Mexico and Canada. Because produce is highly perishable, efficient transportation and predictable trade rules play a critical role in maintaining product quality and availability.

Industry leaders note that the agreement helps growers and produce companies meet consumer demand throughout the year by allowing products to be sourced from multiple growing regions as seasonal production shifts.

By reducing trade barriers and supporting cross-border commerce, the agreement has become an important component of the produce industry’s ability to deliver consistent supplies to grocery stores and foodservice operations.

Produce Coalition for the USMCA Focuses on Consumer Access

The coalition also emphasized the role USMCA plays in helping stabilize food prices. Members argue that uninterrupted trade flows contribute to a more reliable supply of fruits and vegetables, helping limit market disruptions that can lead to higher costs for consumers.

Supporters of the agreement say maintaining an integrated North American supply chain benefits not only growers and produce companies, but also families who depend on affordable access to fresh produce throughout the year.

As trade discussions continue and agricultural policy remains a focus for lawmakers and industry groups, the coalition plans to advocate for policies that preserve the current framework and strengthen regional cooperation.

Hear more about the newly formed Produce Coalition for the USMCA and its goals for the produce industry by listening to the report below.