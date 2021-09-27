Some problems that can pop up when growing corn. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.





Although corn plants are quite hardy, they can also be finicky. Under, or over-abundant, watering can cause issues like irregular temperatures, low pollination, and certain insect activity.

But there are other problems, too. Such as diseases and pests.

Corn kernels can germinate anywhere from one to three weeks after planting them. If kernels haven’t sprouted after a month, dig some of them up to see what they look like. If kernels appear mushy and rotten, then your soil might not have sufficient drainage. Although corn needs a lot of water to grow well, accumulated moisture can rot the seeds before sprouting.

Additionally, if you plant your corn too early in the springtime, the cold soil can kill them before they can germinate. Alternatively, if the kernels seem dry, but there’s no sign of life, they might not be getting enough water, or again, you might have planted them too early.

There’s also the chance that the kernels are old and/or sterile.

Don’t plant your corn until at least two weeks after the last frost date in springtime for best results.

