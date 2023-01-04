Problems with Insect Protein

Can insects really be the main source of animal protein in a healthy diet? That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The use of insect protein is becoming more popular around the world, and some are saying it’s a sustainable primary source of animal protein. But now, the organization Doctors for Disaster Preparedness says that may not be so.

In its newsletter, the organization states long-term studies are lacking on the health effects of replacing meat and dairy with insects. Just one of the several potential problems is possible contaminants including parasites, which are found on 81 percent of insect farms, many of which can affect humans; bacterial spores; mycotoxins; heavy metals; and pesticide residues.

DDP president Jane M. Orient, M.D. states “Assuming that crickets and other replacements for meat and dairy will be adequate and safe is an enormous gamble with millions of human lives.” She recommends:

Attention to policies that would destroy farming and ranching in your area;

Careful reading of food labels, as insect powder may be added to anything from soup to pasta;

Demand that consumer advocacy groups address safety issues related to the consumption of insects;

Investigate what snacks are provided to your schoolchildren.

