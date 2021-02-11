How and why probiotics should be added to your garden soil. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by NT Franklin from Pixabay

We’ve all heard how using probiotics can help improve our overall gut health. But you may not know that probiotic gardening can improve your plant’s health!

Probiotic gardening is all about nurturing your soil to encourage the highest quality minerals, nutrients, microbes, and bacteria. At its most basic, probiotic gardening is adding beneficial bacteria and then nurturing the soil to help them spread and thrive. A healthy soil helps create strong, robust plants that grow fast with a high yield. And, healthy, strong plants are better able to resist pests and diseases naturally.

Advertisement

Just like our gut, the plants and soil need different microbes for various functions. Most bacteria and microbes have a specific function and work tirelessly to do it. For example, increasing nitrogen uptake, root size, and assisting the plant in producing its own beneficial hormones. Also, with probiotic gardening, you can eliminate the nasty chemicals and toxins when your garden receives all it needs naturally. So, it’s safer for the environment.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Why Probiotics Should Be Added to the Garden Soil