Price of Chicken Wings Easing in Time for the Big Games

Retail prices for chicken wings have been trending lower in recent months and in time for national sporting events such as the upcoming Super Bowl and the college basketball championship tournaments. Previously, a combination of limited supplies and strong demand led to a historic runup in wholesale and retail prices.

Wholesale chicken wing prices reached a peak of $3.25 per pound in late May 2021, but retail prices continued to climb. At the start of the 2022 March Madness basketball tournament, the national average retail feature price was estimated at $4.29 per pound. Nearly a year later and just ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl and basketball tournament, the national average feature price is down nearly $1.70 per pound to $2.62, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. The average wholesale price in December 2022 was 89 cents per pound, down more than $2.50 per pound from the 2021 peak.

