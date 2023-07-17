Prevention A Critical Component of Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap

The Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap features several components for transitioning away from certain pesticides and management approaches. Investments in research and improvements to pesticide registration protocols are considered keystone actions within the Roadmap. Enhancements to monitoring and data collection, along with investments in technical advisors are also critical aspects of moving towards the 2050 goals.

“We also are looking at ways to leverage pest prevention as one of the key actions for the Roadmap. So, partnering with CDFA on identifying opportunities to do more on the prevention side,” said Julie Henderson, Director of the California Department of Pesticide Regulation. “We’re looking for existing funding and potentially new funding to fund research to develop alternatives as well as outreach and education.”

Prioritizing prevention includes proactive efforts to avoid the establishment of new invasive pest species in California. Other prevention approaches will also include eliminating pest-conducive conditions in both agricultural and urban settings. Henderson cited a recently funded fumigant alternative study as an example of what types of prevention approaches might be available in the future.

“I think that’s an example of how we’ll be moving forward in identifying pesticides that do carry greater risk,” Henderson explained. “To do studies looking at what alternatives currently exist, what is the state of current research, and where are there promising alternatives looking ahead.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West