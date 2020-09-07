Some ways to prevent your houseplants from getting sunburned. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by FotoRieth from Pixabay

More light isn’t always the answer for healthy houseplants; just like you, your plants can end up getting sunburned if they spend too much time soaking up the rays.

Plants are the most at risk in the spring and summer if you decide to move them outside, or a sunny window when they’re used to a spot with lower light. One of the best ways to change up their location without harming them is to go about it gradually so they have time to get them used to a spot with more sun.

Just like your skin, the leaves on your houseplants will change color if they get too much sun, but instead of bright red, you’ll see them turn yellow or white (if it’s a severe sunburn, they can even get a little brown and crispy around the edges). It only takes a few hours and once they’re burned, there’s not much you can do.

Advertisement

To prevent sunburn; all you have to do is know your plants’ care needs, and keep them away from bright sun if they can’t tolerate it. Instead of taking a plant from your bathroom or a dark corner of your house and moving it straight into bright sunlight, ease it in. Start by moving it to a shady spot, maybe on your porch or patio, where it’ll get a little more light than usual but no direct sun.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Ways to Prevent Houseplants from Getting Sunburned