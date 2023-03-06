Ways you can prevent cancer through healthy foods. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

March is National Nutrition Month, and to kick things off, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is helping people build better eating habits with foods shown to prevent cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, behind heart disease. The Academy says while no cancer is 100% preventable, a healthful eating plan and regular physical activity can help reduce your risk of developing cancer.

Registered dietitian nutritionist and oncology nutrition specialist Amy Bragagnini, a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provide nutrients and dietary fiber that can help lower your risk of developing cancer in the long term. The academy also recommends eating legumes such as beans, peas, and lentils to help lower your cancer risk.

You can learn more about National Nutrition Month on their website at eatrightpro.org.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.