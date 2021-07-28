Pretty Plants that Repel Biting Bugs in Your Garden

Some pretty plants that repel biting bugs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Three pots of herbs: Rosemary, Basil and Mint on a kitchen shelf.

Strongly scented plants have the ability to send pesky biting bugs like mosquitoes and flies packing.

Grow Basil on your patio table, or plant a drift of basil in the garden bed. It’s both insect-repelling and a culinary herb, so choose the variety that best suits your needs.

Insects such as mosquitos, ants, and flies don’t like the scent of mint plants. It purportedly repels rodents such as mice and rats, too. Mint can be used in the form of crushed leaves, oils, sprays, or even mint gum to shoo these pests away. If you grow it in your garden, make sure to keep it contained because this herb spreads aggressively.

Snip a few inches off the leaf tips of Lemon grass to release the plant’s natural bug-repelling oils. Lemongrass is also easy to grow from seed and should also be kept it in a container.

Mosquitoes, moths, and flies tend to stay away from lavender plants in general, but the most effective way to keep them away is to rub the plant on your skin and nearby surfaces to release the oils.

Lemon Thyme, Garlic, and Cat Nip are also great for the garden and act as a natural pest repellant.

