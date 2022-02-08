Some of the prettiest flowering shrubs to add to your landscape. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you’re thinking about enclosing your yard with flowering hedges instead of fences to add color, texture, and fragrance, then you’ll want to take a look at these top picks.

The Dwarf Crape Myrtle grows to a small- to medium-size trees, remain shrubby, and produces full-size, crepe-papery flowers. Crape myrtles have a long bloom period, eye-catching exfoliating bark, and bright fall color.

Limelight Hydrangea will create a dense, deer-resistant screen that requires no special care other than an occasional pruning to encourage new growth.

Many Viburnums on the market grow well as flowering hedges. Most produce clusters of white or delicate pink flowers in early spring. Summersweet is a pretty shrub with pink or white flowers that’s fragrant and very attractive to butterflies and bees. It’s one of the few shrubs that bloom well in shade.

