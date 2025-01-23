President Trump Overturns Electric Vehicle Mandate

Electric cars plugged and charging at a car park

President Trump signed several executive orders, including one on the Biden electric vehicle ‘mandate’ and the former president’s Green New Deal.

“With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal, and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving the auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American auto workers,” the President said. “In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice.”

The ethanol industry and farm groups sued the Biden EPA over its tailpipe emission standards, which they argued were unfair to biofuels and forced consumers to buy only EVs.

As for ending the Green New Deal, Trump’s pledge raises questions about the future of climate-smart Ag programs in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. One of those is the 45 Z tax credit to incentivize sustainable aviation fuel, as Trump looks for savings to fund extending his sweeping 2017 tax credits that expire this year.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting

