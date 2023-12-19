Preparing for A New Year and What It Means for Neonics

A new series of regulations from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) will impact neonicotinoid use in certain agricultural commodities. The new rules take effect January 1, 2024. They will apply to a variety of different soil and foliar applications of multiple products. President and CEO of the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association, Roger Isom said that in some cases, DPR has effectively banned their use.

“You’ve got to look at it product by product, commodity by commodity,” Isom noted. “On the cotton side, we’re done. You’re not going to be able to use neonics after the first bloom and that’s pretty much the entire season. So that product is done. For everything else, it’s going to be limited.”

The new regulations are intended to protect pollinators and will apply to products that contain the active ingredients clothianidin, dinotefuran, imidacloprid, and thiamethoxam. DPR suggests that “those selling, recommending, buying, or using these products” be aware of the new restrictions. Applicators and growers will be responsible for learning and following the new regulations which may be more restrictive than the label.

“They’ve put out some guidance documents by commodity and I encourage growers to take a look at those for their specific commodity,” Isom explained. “Products that they might be using, they might not be able to, or might have restrictions that make it not as effective or limit its usefulness.”

DPR has noted that in the event of a conflict between labeling specifications and the new regulations, whichever is the stricter requirement will need to be adhered to. As of June 2023, DPR explained there were more than 50 products that are impacted by the new regulations for neonics. The new rules are also in line with broader state efforts to address neonicotinoid use. The Pollinator Protection Act that was signed back in October will prohibit the use of neonicotinoid pesticides in lawns and gardens beginning in 2025.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West