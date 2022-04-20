Many people across our country are preparing for Earth Day, 2022. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The unofficial Earth Day flag created by John McConnell

By John McConnell (flag designer)NASA (Earth photograph)/Wikipedia image, Public Domain

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement. Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970, when an estimated 20 million people nationwide attended the inaugural events at tens of thousands of sites including elementary and secondary schools, universities, and community sites across the U.S.

In 1970 there was no EPA, so no Clean Air Act or Clean Water Act. There were no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect our environment. So Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to force this issue onto the national agenda.

But Earth Day is more than just an event celebrated in our country. It has become an annual global event that celebrates the environmental movement and raises awareness about pollution and ways to maintain a clean habitat.

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is invest in our planet. It is noted there are various simple things you can do to help protect the Earth. This includes the three r’s: reduce, reuse and recycle. Learn how to cut down on items you throw away each day. Other ways include conserving water, using long-lasting light bulbs and simply planting a tree.

Educate yourself and others about Earth Day and some of the simple ways you help protect the Earth. Learn more at earthday.org.

Preparing for Earth Day