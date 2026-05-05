Potter Valley Water Battle: Farmers Fight to Save Lifeline

Keely Covello

California’s rural communities are once again at the center of a high-stakes water battle—and this time, the spotlight is on Potter Valley. In a powerful interview with “The Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni sits down with journalist and rural advocate Keely Covello to expose what many are calling a “David vs. Goliath” fight over water, infrastructure, and the future of agriculture in California.

A Community’s Lifeline Under Threat

At the heart of the issue is the Potter Valley Project, a vital water system serving approximately 750,000 Californians. In a state defined by unpredictable rainfall and a Mediterranean climate, this infrastructure is essential for farming, ranching, wildfire protection, and everyday life.

However, mounting pressure from environmental NGOs and regulatory actions tied to the Endangered Species Act has pushed current owner Pacific Gas and Electric to step away—opening the door to potential dam removal.

For local residents, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Removing the dams could devastate water access, impact hundreds of farms and ranches, and weaken wildfire response capabilities tied to Lake Pillsbury.

Hope Emerges: Buyers Step Forward

In a surprising turn, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins recently highlighted the situation after meeting with the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District, which has expressed interest in purchasing the dams.

Since that announcement, additional buyers have emerged—proving, as Covello emphasized, that water and power infrastructure in California still hold immense value.

For the Potter Valley community, this represents a rare moment of optimism after being told for years that saving the dams was impossible.

Rural California vs. Political Disconnect

Covello, a Northern California native and founder of Un1, didn’t mince words when describing what she sees as a disconnect between state leadership and rural communities.

Despite California being the nation’s top agricultural producer, she argues that farmers and ranchers are increasingly marginalized. Regulations, political priorities, and lack of representation are driving many off the land.

She also pointed to broader concerns under Governor Gavin Newsom, suggesting rural voices are being drowned out by urban centers—leaving critical infrastructure decisions disconnected from those most affected.

More Than Politics: A Common-Sense Issue

While the debate often appears political, Covello stressed that this issue transcends party lines. Protecting water infrastructure, supporting food production, and ensuring wildfire readiness are matters of common sense.

She noted that candidates like Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco have both voiced support for keeping the dams intact—highlighting a rare area of agreement in a divided political climate.

Environmental Debate and NGO Influence

A central tension in the Potter Valley fight is the role of environmental NGOs. Groups such as California Trout and Trout Unlimited have been involved in litigation impacting the project.

Covello argues that lawsuits and “sue-and-settle” tactics have distorted the original intent of environmental protections—sometimes harming the very ecosystems they aim to protect.

She also challenged claims that dam removal will significantly improve fish populations, suggesting more practical solutions like modern fish ladders and habitat restoration would deliver better outcomes.

Farmers: The Original Environmentalists

Throughout the interview, one theme stood out—farmers and ranchers as stewards of the land.

Covello emphasized that:

Generational farmers protect ecosystems and wildlife corridors

Privately managed rangelands support a large portion of endangered species

Agriculture plays a critical role in groundwater recharge and environmental stability

In her view, removing these communities from the land would be a loss not just for agriculture—but for the environment itself.

Get Involved: Protecting Potter Valley

Covello is urging the public to stay informed and take action:

Visit SavePVP.org to support efforts to protect the dams

to support efforts to protect the dams Follow her reporting at UNWON.com

Share the story on social media to raise awareness

With limited mainstream media coverage, grassroots awareness is playing a crucial role in this fight.

Don’t Miss the Full Interview

This is a story every Californian—and every American who cares about food security and water—needs to hear.

👉 Listen to the full interview with Nick Papagni and Keely Covello with “The Ag Meter” to get the complete picture of what’s happening in Potter Valley and why it matters.

Potter Valley Water Battle: Farmers Fight to Save Lifeline