The AgNet News Hour highlighted a growing battle in Northern California, where residents and agricultural leaders are pushing back against efforts to remove key dams in Potter Valley, an issue that could have major consequences for water supply, farming, and rural communities.

The episode featured an in-depth interview with Keely Covello, a journalist and Potter Valley native who has become a leading voice in the fight to preserve the region’s water infrastructure.

“This is a David and Goliath story,” Covello said. “We are in the thick of the fight.”

At the center of the issue is the Potter Valley Project, a system of dams and water infrastructure that supports farms, ranches, and communities across the region. The project plays a critical role in delivering water to an estimated 750,000 people, making it a cornerstone of both local agriculture and broader regional supply.

However, ongoing legal pressure and environmental advocacy efforts have pushed the system toward potential removal, raising concerns among growers and residents about the long-term impact.

“They were going to do this right under our noses,” Covello said, referring to earlier efforts to move forward without widespread public awareness.

Despite those challenges, recent developments have given the community renewed hope. Covello noted that a Southern California water district has expressed interest in purchasing the dams from PG&E, which could provide a path forward to keep the system in place.

“We are so excited that there may be a way to save these dams,” she said.

The situation has also drawn attention at the federal level. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has engaged with stakeholders on the issue, signaling increased national awareness of the potential consequences tied to the project.

Covello emphasized that many policymakers outside of California may not fully understand how essential water storage is in the state’s Mediterranean climate, where rainfall is limited to certain times of the year.

“We need a place to store it,” she said.

Beyond water supply, the conversation also addressed broader concerns about regulatory pressure, environmental policy, and the influence of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Covello argued that some advocacy groups are using legal strategies to push outcomes that may not align with the needs of rural communities or agriculture.

“It’s become an abuse of the law,” she said, referencing ongoing litigation tied to environmental regulations.

Local leaders say the stakes go far beyond a single project. The potential removal of the dams could impact hundreds of farms and ranches, disrupt water access, and fundamentally change the landscape of the region.

“This is our lifeblood,” Covello said.

The discussion also highlighted the role of California’s political leadership, with many in agriculture calling for greater focus on water infrastructure, food production, and rural representation. As the state approaches a critical election cycle, the future of projects like Potter Valley could hinge on policy decisions made in the coming years.

For now, the community continues to organize, advocate, and push for solutions that preserve both water access and agricultural viability.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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