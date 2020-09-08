Making Sure Potted Plants Stay Hydrated While Vacationing

How to make sure your pots stay hydrated while you’re on vacation. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Your plants in the ground will usually be fine for a week or so without watering, especially if there’s some rain in the forecast. But because containers have limited space for holding water and are more exposed to warm temperatures, they tend to dry out much faster.

To make sure you don’t come home to a wilted mess, try these ideas:

Check the forecast. Larger pots should be fine if you’ll be gone for just two or three days, especially if rain is coming. Give them a good soaking before you go.

Move portable planters and hanging baskets to a shady spot. Cluster them closely together so they all benefit from the raised humidity of huddling.

Try making a DIY self-watering container out of a 5-gallon bucket and moving your most valuable plants into it until you get back.

You could also purchase one or more container irrigation kits. Add enough tubing to reach all your pots.

A drip system is the most efficient way to deliver moisture to numerous pots. Use a hose faucet timer to set how often and how long you water.

