After two straight years of strong production, California pistachio growers could be in for another significant crop this year. President of American Pistachio Growers, Richard Matoian said that largely positive crop reports are coming in from growers across the state. Despite a handful of mixed reports from the southern part of the San Joaquin Valley, it could be another big year for production.

“Bloom for us has pretty much ended so growers are able to see the number of nuts that are being set on trees,” Matoian noted. “We’re expecting another big crop this year. With the number of new acres that are coming into production, the expectation is somewhere around one billion pounds again. If that happens, it will be the third year in a row that we’re at one billion pounds.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Potential for Third Consecutive Year of Billion-Pound Pistachio Crop

