Potential Changes from Overturning the Chevron Doctrine

At the 2024 Annual Meeting, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) invited experts from the National Agricultural Law Center to discuss the possible impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Chevron doctrine. This important legal principle, established in 1984, has guided how courts defer to federal agencies in interpreting laws for nearly four decades.

During the meeting, Director Harrison Pittman, Senior Staff Attorney Rusty Rumley, and Staff Attorney Brigit Rollins explained that this change could significantly affect how environmental regulations are made and enforced. Pittman emphasized that the reversal could impact crucial laws related to agriculture, such as the Endangered Species Act, wetlands regulation, the Clean Water Act, and pesticide regulation.

He stated, “This landmark decision will take years to fully play out, but the potential consequences cannot be understated.” State agriculture departments often work closely with federal agencies to implement these environmental programs, serving as co-regulators with other state agencies. Pittman highlighted the importance of NASDA as a resource on critical issues like this, ensuring that agricultural voices are heard in the ongoing discussions about regulatory changes.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.