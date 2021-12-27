Potential Amendments to Conservation Management Practices

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is proposing amendments to Rule 4550 – Conservation Management Practices. President and CEO of Western Agricultural Processors Association, Roger Isom explained the purpose behind the proposed changes relates to PM2.5. Isom testified at a recent workshop, highlighting concerns as the rule development process for any changes begins.

“Our comments focused on the fact that the existing rule was built on a lot of science,” Isom noted. “We are asking them to make sure they take the same process with the development of any new measures, that it’s not based on speculation. If they’ve got a potential measure, let’s sit down with UC Davis, or Texas A&M, or Fresno State, Cal Poly, or whoever, and see what we can do to actually measure those. To make sure that whatever practice farmers are going to do, actually does reduce PM2.5 at that critical time of the year.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West