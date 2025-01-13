Ports Agreement Secures Future for U.S. Red Meat Exports

Longshoremen uses long rods with turnbuckles to secure containers on an container ship in deck sockets.

DepositPhotos image

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) have reached a tentative agreement on a six-year master labor contract covering ports along the East and Gulf Coasts. The announcement is seen as a significant step toward maintaining stability in the U.S. supply chain, especially for the nation’s robust red meat export market.

Dan Halstrom, President and CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), hailed the development as “extremely good news” for the industry. Halstrom emphasized the critical role these ports play in transporting U.S. pork and beef products to international markets.

“Forty-five percent of waterborne pork exports and about 30 percent of beef exports, particularly high-value chilled beef, move through the East and Gulf Coasts,” said Halstrom. “Any disruption in the supply chain would have been a major issue for our industry.”

The tentative agreement extends the current contract, ensuring uninterrupted operations until the Longshoremen’s full wage scale committee and Maritime Alliance members can ratify the deal. This measure eliminates the immediate threat of supply chain disruptions that could have impacted red meat exports.

Halstrom expressed gratitude for the resolution, noting, “We’re very appreciative that the two sides were able to come together on a full contract. This agreement allows us to continue focusing on business growth and its future potential.”

The news comes on the heels of a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showing significant year-over-year growth in red meat exports as of November. The industry’s continued expansion underscores the importance of reliable port operations for maintaining U.S. competitiveness in global markets.

As the red meat sector continues to grow, the stability provided by this agreement ensures that key export channels remain open, safeguarding one of the country’s most valuable agricultural exports.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.