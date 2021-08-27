The congestion at West Coast ports continues to be an ongoing struggle, which is becoming even more problematic for the fresh fruit industry. There have been various issues disrupting the flow of goods in and out of California ports for more than a year now. The problems have become particularly challenging over the past six to eight months. California Fresh Fruit Association President Ian LeMay explained that the uncertainty at the ports is causing some producers to make some tough decisions.

“We’ve been aware of this issue since the beginning of the calendar year. The difference today is that our commodities are coming off the tree and coming off the vine,” LeMay noted. “Our members are having to make difficult decisions to either take that uncertainty and the risk associated with sending fruit to port and overseas or having to transition and repurpose some of our traditional domestic retail relationships to put that product in to market.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Port Uncertainty Makes for Tough Decisions for Fresh Fruit Industry

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West