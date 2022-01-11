Inefficiencies in California ports may jeopardize future export opportunities for agriculture. Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics as UC Davis, Colin Carter referenced a study from World Bank that found California ports were some of the least efficient in the world. If port challenges and disruptions persist, it could create significant long-term consequences for the export potential of California agriculture.

“The tree nut industry, they’ve lost sales to certain markets and those markets were able to pick up product from other sources. So, it’s a question of reliability,” Carter noted. “So next Christmas, do you order your walnuts from California? Or do you order them from somewhere else because you’re not sure the California industry will be able to supply the product?”

Listen to the radio report below.

Port Inefficiencies Bring Future Export Market Opportunities into Question

