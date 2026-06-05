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Key pork industry policy priorities took center stage during a policy panel discussion at the World Pork Expo. Industry leaders discussed how producers can secure policy victories at both the national and state levels while addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing pork production.

Among the featured speakers was National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) President-elect Pat Hord of Ohio, who outlined several major issues that remain at the forefront of the industry’s policy agenda. Hord, a fifth-generation family farmer and CEO of Hord Family Farms, said trade and animal health continue to be critical priorities for pork producers across the country.

Pork Industry Policy Priorities Include USMCA Renewal

One of the most significant topics discussed during the panel was the future renewal of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The trade agreement has been a cornerstone of agricultural commerce throughout North America and plays a vital role in maintaining export opportunities for U.S. pork producers.

“One of the big issues for our industry is the renewal of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which is extremely important for the trade with our neighboring countries,” Hord said.

Mexico and Canada consistently rank among the largest export markets for U.S. pork products, making the continued success of the agreement especially important for producers, processors and rural communities that rely on international trade. Industry leaders view maintaining strong market access as essential to supporting profitability and long-term growth within the pork sector.

Pork Industry Policy Priorities Focus on Animal Health

In addition to trade, Hord pointed to animal health as another key issue requiring ongoing attention from policymakers and industry stakeholders. Disease prevention and preparedness efforts have become increasingly important as producers work to protect the nation’s swine herd from potential threats.

“Another one would be U.S. SHIP. It’s an important piece of our animal health, being able to manage that for the U.S. swine herd,” Hord said.

Programs focused on surveillance, preparedness and rapid response are considered vital tools in safeguarding animal health and maintaining confidence in the nation’s pork production system. Industry organizations continue to advocate for policies and resources that strengthen those efforts.

As policymakers debate key agricultural priorities in the coming years, pork industry leaders say maintaining strong trade relationships and protecting animal health will remain essential to the industry’s success. These pork industry policy priorities will continue to shape the direction of the U.S. pork sector.

Hear more from National Pork Producers Council President-elect Pat Hord on the industry’s top policy priorities and the discussions taking place at the World Pork Expo by listening to the interview below.