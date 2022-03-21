Photo by Tom Fisk on Pexels.com

Official portrait of Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack.

USDA photo by Tom Witham

Bottlenecks at the ports brought on by the pandemic are causing more challenges for the American agriculture industry. One solution to smooth the kinks are port pop-ups. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says pop-up container facilities at ports like the one launched last month in Oakland California, and now, the newest site in Seattle improves shipping ag exports to market destinations by allowing the process to become more efficient.

Listen to Vilsack discuss details on the newest port pop-up site in the report below.

Pop Up Port Facilities Provide Innovation to Export Efficiency

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor