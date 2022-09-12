Pollinator Habitat Program Now Accepting Grant Applications

Eligible applicants can apply for grant funding to support pollinators through the Pollinator Habitat Program (PHP). The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is now accepting grant applications for the program. Administered by CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation, the PHP is designed to increase pollinator habitat on agricultural lands in California. The application window opened on August 31, and eligible entities will have until November 23 to submit an application.

The PHP was established through the Budget Act of 2021, which appropriated $15 million in funding to support pollinator health and habitat within agricultural production. Applicants can seek up to $2 million in grant funding to facilitate efforts alongside farmers and ranchers. The program supports efforts such as providing floral resources, host plants, and other elements of suitable habitat for pollinators. CDFA will be prioritizing projects which include locally appropriate native plant seed mixes wherever possible.

Pollinators play an essential role in agricultural production and are a critical component of California’s natural ecosystem. Funded projects will support integrated pest management, enhance carbon sequestration, and support other beneficial species besides pollinators. Co-benefits of supporting pollinator habitat through grant projects include improving soil health.

Resource Conservation Districts, educational institutions, non-profits, and Native American Indian Tribes are all eligible for grant funding. Applicants will need to have expertise and experience in working with habitat restoration on farmland or implementation of pollinator-supporting conservation management practices. CDFA encouraged agricultural commodity groups to apply in partnership with eligible entities. Partnerships between multiple organizations are also being encouraged.

CDFA will be hosting a series of webinars on September 14, 16, and 20. The webinars will go over program requirements and application materials. Recordings of the webinars will also be made available for viewing. Detailed information about the Pollinator Habitat Program, including registration links for the webinars, is available online.

