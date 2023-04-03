Poll Shows Voters Want Year-Round E15

A new poll shows consumers want more choices at the gas pump. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A new poll shows support among voters for year-round access to E15 across the country. The poll was sponsored by the Renewable Fuels Association and conducted by Morning Consult. It found that 70 percent of respondents were in favor of increasing the availability of E15 while 13 percent were not. In a news release, RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper said he was “pleased but not surprised” by the results of the poll.

“They match what we observe every day. Drivers continue to embrace an American-made fuel that is more affordable and lower in carbon emissions,” he continued. “Simply put, consumers want greater access to E15. Last summer, E15 sold for 20 cents to 30 cents per gallon less than regular gasoline, on average, saving American families $3 to $5 every time they filled up. Those savings will disappear on June 1 unless our leaders in Washington take action. They need to act quickly to ensure that lower-cost E15 is available at the pump throughout the summer driving season.”

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.