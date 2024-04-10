The politics of climate change and how its affecting farmers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Researcher Dr. Margiana Petersen-Rockney says the topic of climate change is highly politicized in the United States, while it’s not political in other nations. And, she says the political aspect of the topic can cause difficulties for farmers.

Political Aspects of Climate Change Affecting Farmers

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.