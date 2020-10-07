What Plants You Need to Water Before Winter

What plants to water before winter. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Many plants die from dehydration as well as cold winter temperatures. Continue to water trees, shrubs and perennials as needed as the weather cools. Water all of your plants thoroughly before the ground freezes.

Another way to give plants a boost and help them survive is with mulch. Cover the soil with organic materials such as twice-shredded bark, evergreen needles or shredded leaves. Mulch conserves moisture and moderates soil temperatures. All plants benefit from such care, but new plantings, borderline hardy specimens and evergreens, such as yews, junipers, rhododendrons and hollies should be your first priority because they are most susceptible to winter damage.

The most appropriate time for watering plants is early in the morning or late evening. These timings are considered optimum because during this period the sun is at its lowest and the water reaches the roots without getting evaporated.

