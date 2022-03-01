The plants and fruit trees at risk of a Spotted Lanternfly infestation, and what farmers can do about it. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula)

Images via USDA Pest Alert

Early-stage nymph. Photo by Ekkehard Wachmann via a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Late stage nymph. Photo by itchydogimages via a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Spotted Lanternfly is an Asian native first spotted in the United States almost a decade ago. One of the particularly problematic features of this pest is that it can lay eggs anywhere – Tcars, furniture, and other inanimate objects.

The spotted Lanternfly isn’t hard to identify. Adults are about 1 inch long. Their distinct spots and the fact that part of their wings turns bright red when mature, makes them easy to distinguish from other pests.

The following plants are at risk of these pests: grapevines and hop vines, apple, peach, nectarine, cherry and walnut trees.

The good news for farmers is that this imported insect is not as resilient against pesticides as other imports.

Trees and landscape should be checked regularly. It’s also important to notify authorities, making sure to report any sightings to your local agricultural or extension office immediately.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest found in several counties in the Northeast United States and is threatening American agriculture and natural resources. It feeds on a wide range of plants and trees, including grapes, apples, walnut, and oak. This pest is a great hitchhiker and can move to new locations on the things people move. We need your help to look for and report it! Look for spotted lanternflies year round. If you see this invasive pest, report it. Learn more at the Hungry Pests website site, www.aphis.usda.gov/HungryPests/SLF