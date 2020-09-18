What you should plant now for fresh food at the Thanksgiving table. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Planting and grow sweet potatoes batata plant, yams

By Radovan1, Shutterstock

The key to planting a fall-winter garden is timing. As summer hits its peak and begins to wane, it’s time to begin the fall-winter garden. While some crops can survive frosts and freezes, the plants need to be well established going into the cooler times. Once the weather cools off, the growth of these plants cools off, too, but the plants and crops live on.

To time your planting, check the first freeze date for your USDA Hardiness Zone, and count back the “days to maturity” listed on the seed packet so that the crops are maturing right around this date.

Advertisement

Now, here’s what can be can be grown for Thanksgiving harvests. Arugula, Radishes, Beets, Lettuce, Bok Choy, Salad turnips, Kale, Chard, Spinach, and Collards. More than enough for a Thanksgiving feast, and these vegetables can be harvested even after the holiday.

So while summer may be coming to an end, it’s time to get that fall garden going and think about your holiday feasts! And, you’ll hardly need to buy much at the grocery.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Planting Now for Fresh Food on the Thanksgiving Table