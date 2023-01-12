Do You Have What It Takes to Be a PLANTERS® Brand Peanutter? That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The iconic nut brand is now accepting applications from recent college graduates for a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity driving MR. PEANUT® across the country in the iconic NUTmobile

If seeing the country while cruising along in a one-of-a-kind, world-famous peanut on wheels has been on your bucket list, now is your chance to make it happen.

The makers of the PLANTERS® brand are looking for three Peanutters to chauffeur MR. PEANUT® from coast to coast in the iconic NUTmobile vehicle, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while celebrating the communities they visit.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024. The nuts and bolts of the job include:

Representing the PLANTERS ® brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, television and digital publications.

brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, television and digital publications. Delighting fans across the country at local community events.

Engaging in consumer interactions and ensuring all attendees and onlookers have a nutty time and a positive brand experience with the NUTmobile vehicle and MR. PEANUT ® .

. Joining in volunteer projects to work alongside and recognize people who give back to their communities in a big way.

For those who would go nuts to be a part of the newest class of Peanutters, here are the criteria:

Recent college graduate with a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field.

Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut puns is a must.

A resume, cover letter and short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Visit BeAPeanutter.com for more details or to apply. To learn more about this can-nut-miss job opportunity and get a sneak peek into a day in the life of a Peanutter, visit plantersnutmobile.com and follow along on Instagram (@plantersnutmobileofficial), Twitter (@NUTmobile_Tour) and TikTok (@plantersnutmobile).

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.