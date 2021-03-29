Things you should be planting right now to kick off spring gardening. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Whether you’re dabbling with cool-annuals or want to start a veggie garden, right now is the right time to be getting some things in the ground. Early, cool-loving annuals will add a fresh pop of color to any garden, and they’re economical. Try pansies and violas for a sweet color splash. You can plant these in containers or in between emerging bulbs.

The roots of most berry plants are most sensitive to heat, which is why March is one of the best months for berry planting. Strawberries, Raspberries, and Blackberries grow easily in containers. For cool-season veggies, Broad beans, spinach, spring onion, and horseradish are all great to start this month.

March is also ideal for planting trees and shrubs. Such as Dogwood and Magnolia trees, apple and plum trees, Rose of Sharon, and Witch Hazel.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Things to Be Planted Now to Kick-Off Spring Gardening