What to Plant Together while Planning the Spring Garden

Some ideas to get a jump start on planning your Spring Garden.

If you’re thinking about what plants will go together for your spring garden, think about color, season of bloom, and shape, but also care needs when you’re planting.

Get an early start on spring with a generous helping of bulbs that pop into bloom just as winter starts to fade. Create a colorful and fragrant spring garden by mixing flowering herbs and perennials that bloom together in May and June.

The variety of heights will help your garden bed look full and lush, especially during late spring when everything is in bloom. Use roses generously, particularly shrub and landscape varieties, blend well with annuals or perennials from spring to fall.

Having a beautiful garden in the early summer doesn’t mean you have to plant a rainbow of colors. Instead, make a bigger impression by sticking with different versions of the same color.

Most importantly, don’t forget about our favorite garden friends. Butterflies, bees, and other pollinators will flock to your yard when you include a generous supply of nectar-rich flowers.

