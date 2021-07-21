Plant that’s a Sure Bet for Bringing Pollinators to the Garden

The sure bet for bringing pollinators to your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Bee Balm (Monarda)

Whether you call it bee balm, monarda, bergamot, or Oswego tea, this plant is a sure bet for bringing pollinators to the garden. Blossoms reminiscent of fireworks in a variety of colors mean more than just pollinators enjoy the summertime display. Vigorous growth and a long bloom time also make this plant a standout in any garden setting.

The many additional uses of different parts of the plant make them handy to have around.

There are lots of different colors and forms available, so you really can’t go wrong when choosing a bee balm variety. Typically blooms fall between warm reds and cool lavenders. The blooms begin unfolding in early summer, and many varieties continue well into the fall. In order to encourage constant blooms, deadhead old blossoms.

