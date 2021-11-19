Some of the most fragrant flowers and shrubs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

How to give your landscaping a breath of fresh air? Plant some of these powerfully fragrant flowers and shrubs. Such as the mock orange. It has pure-white double flowers that appear on a dark-green deciduous shrub in early or midsummer.

Anne Russell Viburnum is a compact deciduous shrub, offering clusters of pink buds that produce fragrant white flowers in mid- to late spring.

In the winter, chose Christmas box – a dense, dark-green evergreen that blooms with intensely fragrant white flowers.

Aztec Pearl’, commonly called Mexican Orange Blossom, is an evergreen shrub with slender, glossy, dark green leaves and clusters of fragrant, pink-tinged white flowers in late spring.

Deep green leaves of Burkwood Osmanthus provide high contrast of small, white, sweetly fragrant flowers. Because of its sweet scent, it makes a great shrub near walkways and entrances.

The Daphne Pink is a deciduous shrub that produces purple-pink flowers in early spring before the leaves appear. A word of caution, Daphne is fragrant but toxic.

Plant Powerfully Fragrant Flowers and Shrubs