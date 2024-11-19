Plant Odors Offer Hope for Sustainable Agriculture

Researchers at Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have uncovered groundbreaking potential in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for sustainable pest control and enhanced crop defense. VOCs are natural chemicals plants release when stressed, such as during pest attacks. These compounds signal nearby plants to activate their defenses, forming a natural communication network.

In a review published in Trends in Plant Science, Professor Gen-ichiro Arimura and researcher Takuya Uemura explore the molecular processes enabling this communication. They found that VOCs like terpenoids and green leaf volatiles can repel pests or attract beneficial insects. Such insights could reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, benefiting both productivity and environmental health.

The study also highlights potential agricultural applications, such as using companion plants like mint to emit protective VOCs and developing biostimulants to amplify plant-to-plant signaling. However, practical challenges remain, including managing dose responses and preventing allelopathic effects.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.