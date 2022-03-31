How to plant delicious Strawberries that will be way better than store bought. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by fisher1231 from Pixabay

No matter what type of strawberry you grow, make sure to put them in a spot that will get at least 6 hours of direct sunlight along with moist, well-drained soil.

Spade soil to a depth of 8-10 inches, working in plenty of compost or well-rotted manure. You’ll have the most success with new plants bought from a reputable nursery, rather than plants passed along from a friend’s garden. Strawberry plants decrease in vigor after a few years, and they’re susceptible to diseases, so it’s best to start fresh. In fact, your whole bed should be replaced every four or five years.

Plant June-bearers in early spring in rows 4 feet apart, setting the plants 2 feet apart. The mother plants make plantlets on long stems called runners that root where they touch the ground. These will fill the rows and create a mat. Let them fill up a 2-foot-wide space, keeping room between the rows for access. For everbearing and day-neutral types, clip off those runners and only maintain the original plants.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Plant Delicious Strawberries That Will Be Better Than Store Bought