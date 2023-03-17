Plant Biostimulant Act: ‘Critically Important’ to Industry

This week the Plant Biostimulant Act of 2023 has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation seeks to establish more clarity within the biostimulant industry. Groups that are supportive of the effort indicate that more clarity on the definition of “biostimulant” is necessary to advance innovation and adoption. The legislation was introduced by Representatives Jimmy Panetta, and Jim Baird, as well as Senators Alex Padilla and Mike Braun.

Over a dozen agricultural groups have endorsed the legislation. Groups such as the American Seed Trade Association, Biological Products Industry Alliance (BPIA), and Humic Products Trade Association have noted that the provisions of the bill are badly needed. “BPIA believes this legislation is critically important to the future of the biostimulant industry because it will codify a federal definition for plant biostimulants and clarify the path to market for these innovative products. BPIA looks forward to working with Congress to see this bill become a law,” said BPIA Executive Director Keith Jones.

The Plant Biostimulant Act seeks to amend the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act to exclude plant biostimulants once they are clearly defined. Additionally, the U.S. Environmental Agency would be required to revise the Code of Federal regulations to add the new plant biostimulant definition. The U.S. Department of Agriculture would also be assigned to study how biostimulants can contribute to soil health.

“Biostimulants support environmental stewardship by improving the efficiencies of fertilizer application and soil health while also increasing crop yields,” President and CEO of the Fertilizer Institute, Corey Rosenbusch said in a press release. “With a growing population, demand for agricultural production continues to increase. The fertilizer industry is innovating to meet those demands and legislation like the Plant Biostimulant Act will allow that innovation to reach growers.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West