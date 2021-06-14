Plant-Based Sources to Tap into for Vitamin D

The best plant sources of Vitamin D. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Hemp Seeds

Vitamin D is one of the most important vitamins for our immune systems, but is notoriously difficult to find in plant-based foods. Unfortunately, there just aren’t enough vegetables, roots, grains, or fruits that contain enough D. But, there are a few plant-based sources that you can tap into.

Hemp seeds is one example, but you’ll need to grow a lot of plants. Mushrooms might be the easier and wiser choice since they are easy to grow. Such as maitake, shiitake, morels, chanterelles, and oyster mushrooms. Reindeer Lichen is one of the most important plant-based sources of vitamin D on the planet. It’s not exactly tasty on its own, but scientists have figured out how to transform it into an easy-to-take supplement.

Many store-bought plant-based foods highest in vitamin D are those that have been fortified. For example, soy and almond milk, tofu, and ready-to-eat cereals, orange juice, etc.

Of course, the best source of vitamin D is sunshine. Although the sun isn’t a plant source, we tend to get a lot of sunshine exposure while tending our plants.

