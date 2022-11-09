Plant Based Products Council Announces First Annual Industry Conference

A new conference is set for the plant-based products industry. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Plant Based Products Council (PBPC) announced its first annual conference. The PBPC 2023 Annual Conference: Circular Solutions, will explore the innovations, business models, and policies influencing the entire lifecycle of bioproducts in the promotion of a more circular economy. Attendees will hear from and network with industry leaders, policymakers, brands, and experts through panels, keynotes, networking sessions, and more.

Plant Based Products Council Executive Director Jessica Bowman says, “We are thrilled to launch our annual conference convening leading experts and innovators to discuss their role in this emerging industry and what solutions, challenges, and opportunities lie ahead.” The conference is planned for March 27-29, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

The Plant Based Products Council is an advocacy association working toward a more circular bioeconomy through greater adoption of renewable, plant based materials supported by appropriate end-of-life infrastructure. Members of the organization include ADM, Cargill, and the National Corn Growers Association.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.