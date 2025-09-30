Pistachios, Water & Trade: Kreps on Farming’s Future

A Season of Ideal Weather

The summer leading into this year’s pistachio harvest has been one of the mildest in recent memory. According to pistachio grower and industry leader Rich Kreps of Ultra Gro, the stretch from June through August was marked by fewer days over 100 degrees than usual. That moderation in weather proved beneficial, leading to stronger yields and healthier crops.

However, the early rains that came in late summer did create some challenges. Moisture can slow down harvest operations, cause muddy fields, and make hauling nuts in wet trailers difficult. While the rainfall caused localized damage in areas like Kings County, southwestern Fresno County, and the Westlands District, most growers escaped major losses. In isolated cases where heavy rain left crops sitting in trailers too long, entire loads were ruined. Despite these setbacks, Kreps emphasized that overall crop quality remains high and farmers are largely pleased with what they’re seeing this season.

Pistachio Harvest Progress

By early fall, harvest was well underway. Most Golden Hills pistachios had already been picked, while Kerman varieties were in full swing. In Arizona and New Mexico, harvest had largely wrapped up, with California about halfway through. Kreps noted that shipments were moving quickly—by this stage, about a billion pounds of pistachios were already moved or committed, out of an expected 1.7 billion-pound crop.

“Rain at the wrong time can still spell disaster,” Kreps explained, pointing to the risk of delayed harvesting equipment or crops sitting in trailers too long. But with steady progress, he remained optimistic about this year’s results.

Prices and Farmer Returns

When it comes to pricing, the pistachio industry is shaped heavily by processors. Kreps explained that Stuart Resnick of Wonderful Company usually sets the tone, coming out this year with an initial low price of 95 cents per pound. In contrast, processors aligned with American Pistachio Growers released higher offers.

Final payouts, however, take time. Farmers often don’t see their final settlement until 14 months after delivery, as bonuses are calculated based on eventual international and domestic sales. While the initial price may look modest, once bonuses and adjustments are factored in, growers typically net between $1.50 and $2.00 per pound, with some reaching $2.20 to $2.30.

At those levels, pistachio growers are profitable, especially if they own their land outright. Even $1.50 can be sustainable for many, though Kreps emphasized that the payment system requires patience and resilience.

Pistachios: A Long-Term Investment

Unlike faster-maturing crops such as almonds, pistachios are a long-term commitment. Kreps pointed out that trees typically take five years before producing their first crop, and 10 years before showing a return on investment. Even then, farmers must wait over a year for final payments once the nuts are delivered.

Despite the long wait, pistachios are a strong crop nutritionally and economically. They are a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids, high in potassium, and rich in fiber. That combination makes them attractive in both domestic and international markets. Still, Kreps acknowledged that pistachio farming requires dedication—“a labor of love,” he called it, or what many growers refer to as “legalized gambling.”

The Lifespan of a Pistachio Tree

One major advantage pistachios hold over crops like almonds or grapes is longevity. While almonds generally produce for about 25 years, pistachio orchards can thrive indefinitely if properly maintained.

Kreps shared that there are trees in Iran that are over 1,000 years old and still producing nuts. In California, orchards planted in the 1960s continue to yield strong crops. As long as trees are pruned, shaped upright, and protected from disease, their productive lifespan is essentially open-ended.

Pest Pressures: Gophers, Squirrels, and Rats

As with all crops, pests present persistent challenges. For pistachio growers, gophers, squirrels, and rats can wreak havoc. Abandoned almond orchards, especially in water-scarce areas, have become breeding grounds for rodents. Without farmers investing in removal or replanting due to lack of water, these orchards act as safe havens for pests that then spread into nearby pistachio orchards.

Kreps noted that rat populations in particular have exploded in certain areas, damaging drip irrigation systems by chewing into plastic and rubber lines in search of water. While the issue remains serious, he said growers are making progress in keeping populations under control.

Water Woes in the Central Valley

Even with ideal soil on the west side of California’s Central Valley, water scarcity continues to hinder farming. Kreps criticized state leadership for failing to expand storage, noting that California hasn’t built a new dam in 40 years. Projects like Sites Reservoir have finally gained traction, but others, such as Temperance Flat, have been shelved. He highlighted the potential of raising Shasta Dam by just eight feet, which could yield millions of acre-feet of additional storage, yet remains stalled by political inaction.

The Water Storage Debate

California’s water challenges remain at the forefront of pistachio farming discussions. Kreps emphasized that the state receives enough annual rainfall and snowpack to supply five years of water, if only more storage infrastructure were built. Instead, California has not constructed a major new dam in 40 years and is even dismantling existing dams that provide both storage and hydroelectric power.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” Kreps said, voicing frustration at Sacramento leadership. He expressed hope that common sense will eventually prevail in water policy, but acknowledged that progress has been slow.

Federal Support vs. California Politics

On the federal level, Kreps has seen more optimism. After trips to Washington, D.C. earlier this year, he noted that the federal government—under President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins—has shown strong support for California growers. Leaders from across the Southwest, including Arizona and New Mexico, expressed interest in collaborating on solutions such as recharging the Colorado River Basin to relieve some of the Central Valley’s pressure.

By contrast, California’s own political leaders have often fallen short. Kreps described his disappointment with Adam Schiff, who, despite serving on the Agriculture Committee, has shown little understanding of farming issues. While Schiff visited the Central Valley to tour operations at Del Bosque Ranch, Kreps found his questions strikingly basic for a career California politician. “We just need California politicians to get behind solving problems instead of fighting against President Trump,” he said.

Expanding Pistachio Production Across the Southwest

California’s Central Valley remains the world’s premier pistachio-growing region, but other states are emerging as players. Arizona and New Mexico growers face more extreme conditions, with crops alternating between strong years and difficult ones due to high-desert climates and water limits. Despite those challenges, Kreps expressed admiration for the skill and resilience of these farmers.

Even Utah and Nevada are beginning to plant pistachios, signaling that production is spreading across the Southwest. “If we can just get water right,” Kreps explained, “we’re going to be able to really make this an impactful crop for the world.”

Regulatory and Energy Concerns

While farming outside California comes with fewer regulations, water scarcity remains a universal challenge. Kreps also pointed to inconsistencies in energy policy, noting that hydroelectric power—despite being renewable and constant—is not classified as “green energy.” “It doesn’t make any sense,” he said, adding that policy shifts could bring much-needed balance to agriculture and energy discussions.

Tariffs and Global Trade

International trade has been another critical issue for pistachio growers. Kreps credited President Trump’s tariff policies with leveling the playing field after years of lopsided arrangements. “If a country is going to charge us 10%, what’s wrong with us charging them 10% back?” he asked.

India, now the world’s largest population, has become a particularly strong market for American pistachios. The industry has even partnered with Indian cricket star Jaspreet Bumrah, whose popularity rivals major U.S. athletes, to promote pistachios abroad. European athletes have also joined in, helping to spread awareness of pistachios as a healthy, protein-rich snack.

Kreps pointed out that the U.S. remains the largest consumer of pistachios, and tariff policies have already begun shifting trade balances in favor of American growers. “There are trillions of dollars coming back in now,” he said, adding that the industry is on a stronger footing than before.

A Business Approach to Agriculture Policy

Kreps praised former President Trump’s business background, arguing that it brought a practical approach to agriculture and trade policy. He also advocated for term limits in politics, saying that too many elected officials focus more on staying in office than solving problems. “Let’s actually create some solutions, get something done that’s for the good of the American people,” he urged.

Pistachios for the Holiday Season

Looking ahead, Kreps encouraged consumers to support the pistachio industry, especially during the holiday season. “I think you need to look for every nut that you see on a shelf and buy it,” he said, noting the crop’s nutritional value and popularity worldwide.

Pistachios, he emphasized, make excellent gifts and healthy snacks. With their combination of taste, protein, and longevity, they continue to gain recognition across global markets. “We’re going to keep growing if you keep eating them,” Kreps said with a smile.